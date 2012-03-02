UPDATE 1-Petrobras starts production from Cascade in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, March 2 Petrobras has started production from its Cascade field in the Gulf of Mexico, using the first floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) system in the Gulf, the company said Friday.

Production from the first well at Cascade began on Feb. 25 and will use shuttle tankers rather than pipelines to get the oil ashore, a news release said.

Startup originally had been expected to start more than a year ago at the project 155 miles (250 km) from the Louisiana Gulf Coast, but the Gulf oil spill disaster slowed the process.

Production of oil and gas is coming from Cascade Well No. 4, which is connected to the FPSO BW Pioneer.

The vessel is capable of processing 80,000 barrels of oil and 500,000 cubic meters (17 million cubic feet) of gas daily, the news release said.

The gas comes ashore by separate pipeline.

The oil is coming ashore by tanker because the well is 1.5 miles (2,500 meters) below the surface and ferrying the crude by ship is cheaper than a pipeline at that depth. Gas cannot be handled without a pipeline.

FPSOs are common off the coast of Brazil and other parts of the world.