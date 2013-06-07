版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 8日 星期六 00:40 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras to have free cash flow by 2015 -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will have free cash flow in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday at an event in Rio de Janeiro.
