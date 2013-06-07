版本:
Brazil's Petrobras to have free cash flow by 2015 -CEO

(Repeats text to link to corrected headline)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will have free cash flow in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday at an event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
