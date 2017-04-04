Petrobras CEO sees debt falling below reduction target by end 2018

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA could reduce debt below a projected target of 2.5 times Ebitda by the end of next year, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
According to Parente, that would be possible if the company maintains the current trend of debt reduction. Petrobras has a debt load of just under $100 billion, amongst the highest in the global oil industry.
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm