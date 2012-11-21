Weaker Brazil real may lead to Petrobras fuel price hike -CEO

BRASILIA Nov 21 Further weakening of Brazil's
currency against the dollar could raise pressure on Brazil's
government to allow state-led oil company Petrobras
to increase fuel prices, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster
told reporters in Brasilia.
Petrobras posted its first loss in 13 years in the second
quarter and recorded a disappointing third-quarter profit
because the government won't let it raise the price of gasoline
and diesel fuel in Brazil in line with world crude oil prices.
Brazil's real has weakened 11 percent this year.