PETROBRAS CEO said corruption investigation will continue

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
BRASILIA, June 16 The new chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, at the center of a huge corruption scandal, said on Thursday that the investigation would continue relentlessly with the full support of the board.
In his first media interview since taking the job on June 1, Pedro Parente told GloboNews that a very small minority of Petrobras employees were responsible for the graft scheme uncovered two years ago, while the vast majority are honest employees. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.