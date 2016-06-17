版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

PETROBRAS CEO said corruption investigation will continue

BRASILIA, June 16 The new chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, at the center of a huge corruption scandal, said on Thursday that the investigation would continue relentlessly with the full support of the board.

In his first media interview since taking the job on June 1, Pedro Parente told GloboNews that a very small minority of Petrobras employees were responsible for the graft scheme uncovered two years ago, while the vast majority are honest employees. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

