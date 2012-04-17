High oil price will force gasoline hike -Petrobras

South Africa watchdog settles with Citi over currency rigging
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with Citibank N.A. for its role in a forex trading cartel, the anti-trust watchdog said on Monday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will have to raise the price of gasoline domestically due to the high sustained international price of oil, the company's chief executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Tuesday.
The CEO of Latin America's largest company said she expects oil prices to remain at around $119 per barrel through 2012.
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.