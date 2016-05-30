Brazil's Petrobras picks Parente as CEO, takes office Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO May 30 The board of directors at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA formally elected Pedro Pullen Parente as chief executive officer, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

According to the source, who requested anonymity since the decision remains private, Parente will be sworn in officially on Thursday. He replaces Aldemir Bendine, who earlier in the day tendered his resignation after 15 months serving as CEO of the company known as Petrobras.

Petrobras is at the center of a massive corruption probe that has ensnared dozens of politicians and businessmen. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)