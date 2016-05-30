Brazil's Petrobras picks Parente as CEO, takes office Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO May 30 The board of directors at
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA formally
elected Pedro Pullen Parente as chief executive officer, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
According to the source, who requested anonymity since the
decision remains private, Parente will be sworn in officially on
Thursday. He replaces Aldemir Bendine, who earlier in the day
tendered his resignation after 15 months serving as CEO of the
company known as Petrobras.
Petrobras is at the center of a massive corruption probe
that has ensnared dozens of politicians and businessmen.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)