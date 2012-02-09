版本:
2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Petrobras appoints Maria das Gracas Foster CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said its board of directors approved the appointment of Maria das Gracas Foster as president and chief executive officer effective Monday, Feb. 13.

