Brazil's Temer to invite Pedro Parente for Petrobras CEO post

BRASILIA May 19 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer will formally invite Pedro Parente, currently the chairman of financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA, to become chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said on Thursday.

The announcement confirms an early Reuters report saying Parente, a former chief of staff under Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, would be picked for the job. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)