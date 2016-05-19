版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 23:38 BJT

Brazil's Temer to invite Pedro Parente for Petrobras CEO post

BRASILIA May 19 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer will formally invite Pedro Parente, currently the chairman of financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA, to become chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said on Thursday.

The announcement confirms an early Reuters report saying Parente, a former chief of staff under Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, would be picked for the job. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐