Brazil's Temer to invite Pedro Parente for Petrobras CEO post

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
BRASILIA May 19 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer will formally invite Pedro Parente, currently the chairman of financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA, to become chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said on Thursday.
The announcement confirms an early Reuters report saying Parente, a former chief of staff under Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, would be picked for the job. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter