版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 05:25 BJT

Petrobras names development bank head Coutinho as new chairman

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday Luciano Coutinho, the head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES, will be its new chairman.

Coutinho will replace former finance minister Guido Mantega as chairman, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐