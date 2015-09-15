UPDATE 2-Petrobras chairman to take leave, to focus on job as Vale CEO

(Adds name of Petrobras interim board chairman in second
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Murilo Ferreira will
take a leave of absence as chairman of state-run oil firm
Petrobras, turning his full attention to his job as
chief executive officer of Vale SA as the mining
company grapples with a downturn in the sector.
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho, a professor of accounting at
the University of São Paulo and head of the Petrobras' audit
committee, was named interim head of the board, Petrobras said
in a statement.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known,
did not say why Ferreira is leaving. His leave is scheduled to
end Nov. 30. A company source told Reuters he had requested time
off to focus on Vale as it deals with falling iron ore prices
and China's slowdown.
At the same time, though, Ferreira's hand-picked board
alternate, the person supposed to replace him when he cannot
make meetings, took a leave of absence that will coincide with
Ferreira's.
Ferreira, 62, who has been CEO of Vale since 2011, was
appointed chairman of Petrobras in April as the government
sought to revive investor confidence after a corruption scandal
resulted in billions of dollars in writedowns.
At the time some mining executives criticized the move,
saying Vale was going through a difficult patch and needed the
full focus of its CEO. Ferreira said the double job would only
eat into his "leisure time."
But the world's largest producer of iron ore has continued
to struggle. Vale shares have lost nearly 40 percent in the past
12 months and touched a decade low in August.
Analysts expect the price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, the
main steelmaking ingredient, to remain weak for years after
falling more than half since last year.
Despite being one of the world's lowest-cost producers of
the mineral, Vale finds itself in a tight spot as its
investments are well above those of Australian rivals BHP
Billiton Plc and Rio Tinto Plc.
Since taking the helm of the Petrobras board, Ferreira has
not always agreed with other board members.
Last month the board approved the sale of the company's BR
Distribuidora SA fuel-distribution unit. Ferreira was one of two
members to vote against the proposal.
Another potential point of tension is fuel-price policy.
Reuters reported in August, citing sources, that Petrobras had
still not presented a plan to bring domestic fuel prices in line
with world levels. In the past Petrobras has imported fuel to
sell at a loss, a serious burden on the company.
