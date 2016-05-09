Brazil's Petrobras says to tap $1-bln credit line with China Exim Bank

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said it signed a preliminary deal with Chinese lender China Exim Bank for a $1-billion loan, as part of its strategy to find alternative sources of funding.
This operation was bringing forward a loan that was previously scheduled for 2017, Petrobras said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand