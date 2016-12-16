Petrobras signs $5 bln Chinese financing and oil supply deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 16 Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has signed definitive terms for a $5 billion, 10-year financing agreement with China Development Bank Corp and an oil supply accord with Chinese companies, as the Brazilian state-controlled oil company seeks to secure a stable stream of revenue and funding for the coming years.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said the financing deal was signed Thursday.
It also agreed to sell 100,000 barrels of oil per day for the next decade to China National United Oil Corp, China Zhenhua Oil Co Ltd, and Chemchina Petrochemical Co Ltd subject to "market conditions", the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.