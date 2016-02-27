China's $5 bln to $10 bln Petrobras loan may help pay most 2016 debt

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 A loan announced Friday from China to Brazil's Petrobras is for $5 billion to $10 billion, can be paid in cash or oil at China's request and may help pay the bulk of the $12 billion in debt the state-run oil company must repay this year, a source involved in debt talks told Reuters late Friday.
The loan from the China Development Bank was first agreed to in early 2015, and when added to a $5 billion CDB loan made in 2009, increases the bank's debt exposure to Petroleo Brasileiro SA as Petrobras is formally known, to as much as $15 billion the source said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.