Brazil's Petrobras, partners to pay $4.5 bln to make 6 platforms

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 Brazil's state-run oil
producer, Petrobras, and partners signed $4.5 billion
worth of contracts for the construction of six offshore oil
platform, the company said in a securities filing.
The platforms, to be used in the deep offshore oil fields
the company is developing off Brazil's coast, will be built in
Brazil and are being ordered in conjunction with Petrobras'
partners in those fields, the company said.
Those partners, operating in various fields in the so-called
Santos Basins, east of Rio de Janeiro, include units of BG Group
, Galp, Repsol and Sinopec.