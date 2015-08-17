Former Petrobras exec sentenced for Samsung drillship bribe

SAO PAULO, August 17 A Brazilian judge sentenced
Nestor Cervero, former international chief of state-run oil firm
Petrobras, to just over 12 years in prison on Monday
for corruption and money laundering related to a bribe allegedly
paid to the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress.
Cervero and two other defendants are accused of organizing
bribes from Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries
in exchange for two drillship contracts, the
Petrobras 10000, which was leased jointly by Petrobras and
Mitsui in 2006, and the Vitoria 10000, hired by
Petrobras in 2007.
Consultant Julio Camargo, who said in plea bargain testimony
that Speaker Eduardo Cunha asked him for a $5 million bribe, was
given a 14-year sentence that was reduced to reporting to police
twice monthly and doing community service because he
collaborated.
Lobbyist Fernando Soares, accused of funneling bribes to
Cunha's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), was
sentenced to just over 16 years in jail.
Cunha, who quit President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition
last month, accused her government of framing him in the
broadening scandal focused on Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
He was not a defendant. But the sentences handed down by
federal judge Sergio Moro could give federal prosecutors in
Brasilia more ammunition to bring charges against Cunha and
other politicians thought to have benefited from the
price-fixing and political kickback scheme.
Cervero's lawyer, Edson Ribeiro, did not immediately respond
to request for comment but had previously tried to move the case
away from Judge Moro in the southern city of Curitiba, arguing
the Supreme Court should take the case after Cunha's name was
mentioned. Only Brazil's high court can legally try sitting
lawmakers and ministers.
Moro, who has become the face of an anti-corruption
movement, defended his right to try the case. The broader scheme
was discovered in his state and related facts are required to
remain with the same judge, he wrote.
Cervero's 12 years and three-month sentence was the second
he has received from Moro. In May he was sentenced to five years
in prison for using a front company to launder money stolen from
Petrobras and buy a luxury apartment in Rio de Janeiro. He was
fired from Petrobras in 2014 and arrested in January as he
stepped off a plane from Europe.
Executives at Samsung Heavy Industries are not being charged
and the company has not responded to request for comment about
the case.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dan Grebler)