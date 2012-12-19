版本:
中国
2012年 12月 19日

Petrobras seeks to cut costs by $15.4 bln in 2013-2016 -filing

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras plans to cut costs by as much as 32 billion reais ($15.4 bln) in 2013-2016 period, the company said on Wednesday in a securities filing.

