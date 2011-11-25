Petrobras says finds new crude oil in Campos Basin

SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) said it had discovered a new accumulation of crude oil in the offshore Campos basin, according to a securities filing late on Friday.

Petrobras said the oil was discovered in the 4-VD-18-RJS well otherwise known as Tucura, in the Marlim Complex of the basin, 98 km from the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at a depth of 2,694 meters (1.7 miles).

The company did not offer an estimate of the size of the find.

The company has been making new discoveries of oil on a regular basis in the Campos basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Most of the roughly 2 million barrels of oil it produces each day are pumped from the zone.

