Petrobras says finds new crude oil in Campos Basin

SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil
giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) said it had discovered a new
accumulation of crude oil in the offshore Campos basin,
according to a securities filing late on Friday.
Petrobras said the oil was discovered in the 4-VD-18-RJS
well otherwise known as Tucura, in the Marlim Complex of the
basin, 98 km from the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at a depth of
2,694 meters (1.7 miles).
The company did not offer an estimate of the size of the
find.
The company has been making new discoveries of oil on a
regular basis in the Campos basin off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro. Most of the roughly 2 million barrels of oil it
produces each day are pumped from the zone.
(Reporting by Bruno Marfinati; Writing by Peter Murphy;
editing by Bob Burgdorfer)