版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 20:05 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras extends 2018 note buyback offer to July 8

BRASILIA, June 24 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA extended the expiration date of an offer to buy back global notes due 2018 to July 8, it said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐