Brazil's Petrobras prepays 1 billion reais in export credit

SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA prepaid 1 billion reais ($308 million) in export notes issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA on Friday.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the notes were due in 2020 and the company continues to work on the reduction of its leverage. ($1 = 3.2460 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
