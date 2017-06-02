Brazil's Petrobras prepays 1 billion reais in export credit

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA prepaid 1 billion reais ($308 million) in export notes issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA on Friday.
In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the notes were due in 2020 and the company continues to work on the reduction of its leverage. ($1 = 3.2460 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.