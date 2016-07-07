版本:
Petrobras announces reopening of global 2021, 2026 bonds

SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday the reopening of global 2021, 2026 bonds for new issues, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the company is known, also announced a new buyback program of old notes that could reach $2 billion. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcelo Teixeira)

