Brazil's Petrobras increases diesel prices by 6.1 pct on average

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
SAO PAULO Jan 5 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA increased diesel prices at refineries by 6.1 percent on average with immediate effect.
According to a statement on Thursday, the decision reflects higher oil prices in global markets as well as a stronger real currency. Petrobras, as the company is known, will continue revising fuel prices at least once every 30 days, the statement said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska