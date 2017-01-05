Brazil's Petrobras increases diesel prices by 6.1 pct on average

SAO PAULO Jan 5 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA increased diesel prices at refineries by 6.1 percent on average with immediate effect.

According to a statement on Thursday, the decision reflects higher oil prices in global markets as well as a stronger real currency. Petrobras, as the company is known, will continue revising fuel prices at least once every 30 days, the statement said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)