Brookfield-led group to buy stake in Petrobras natgas pipeline

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 A consortium including Brookfield Infrastructure said it agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in the operator of a natural gas transmission system in Brazil from Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) for about $5.2 billion.
Brookfield-managed entities will hold a controlling interest in the consortium, which also includes China's CIC Capital Corp and Singapore's GIC Private Ltd, which are clients of Brookfield Asset Management.
Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of about 20 percent of the deal, while Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for a roughly 30 percent interest in the consortium.
Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) operates a pipeline system that transports natural gas in south-central Brazil, connecting Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais with natgas coming from Bolivia and Brazil's offshore oil and gas fields. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.