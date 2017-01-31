Brazil's Petrobras says judge orders suspension of Suape and Citepe sale

BRASILIA Jan 31 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday a judge had ordered the suspension of the sale of petrochemical companies Suape and Citepe.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said in a securities filing it was taking all judicial measures to protect the interests of its shareholders.

The company announced the sale of the two units in late 2016 to Mexico's Alpek for $385 million. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)