版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 03:54 BJT

Brazil's audit court orders Petrobras to restart asset sales

BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment program, but required the company to restart the process except for two projects.

Petrobras had been prevented from signing any new asset sales while TCU reviewed its procedures. The two assets that Petrobras will be able to sell without restarting the process from scratch were not disclosed by court. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐