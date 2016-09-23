UPDATE 1-Petrobras says may mothball Ceara thermal plant, LNG terminal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras fears problems with its LNG regasification terminal in Ceara state and a nearby thermoelectric plant could force it to mothball the assets, which it put up for sale earlier this year, according to documents seen by Reuters on Friday.
The documents the company filed to the oil regulator ANP said the Ceara state infrastructure secretariat plans to use the area of the company's LNG terminal for other purposes, which would also prompt it to shutdown the assets operations.
Petrobras said in the documents that the power plant that is linked to the regasifaction terminal at the port of Pecem has also struggled with "innumerable problems", especially with flaws in its turbines.
The TermoCeara thermoelectric plant originally belonged to MPX, which used to belong to former billionaire Eike Batista but was purchased by Petrobras in 2005 for $137 million. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
