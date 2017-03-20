Petrobras to resume asset sales as soon as possible after court ruling

BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset
sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court
ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
The sale of BR Distribuidora, as the company's fuel
distribution unit is commonly known, will have to start from
scratch because of the ruling, Parente told reporters in
Brasilia. The resumption of the BR Distribuidora sale depends on
approval by Petrobras's board first and will be launched when a
notice is sent to interested parties, he added.
(Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)