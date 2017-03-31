UPDATE 1-Petrobras eyes five major assets in new divestment program

(Adds details on assets, context)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is eyeing five major
assets for a renewed divestment program to be formalized in the
next two weeks, after a court forced it to restart most of its
$21 billion asset sale program from scratch.
In a securities filing on Friday, Petrobras, as the firm is
known, said new divestments may include fuel distribution unit
BR Distribuidora, shallow offshore fields in the states of
Sergipe and Ceará, the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde oil fields in
the Santos and Campos Basins, onshore fields in the state of
Sergipe, and deepwater rights in the Gulf of Mexico.
The ruling by Brazil's federal audit court earlier this
month allowed Petrobras to proceed with the sale of liquefied
gas unit Liquigas, gas pipeline unit NTS and petrochemical
companies Suape and Citepe, which already had firm buyers.
The sale of a stake in the Saint Malo field in the Gulf of
Mexico was also exempted from the court ruling, but Petrobras
said it would be called off because it "did not achieve the
expected results," without elaborating.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Petrobras scrapped the
sale of the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde fields because the deal
fell through after the Australian buyer's partner backed out
amid protracted legal challenges in Brazil.
Since Chief Executive Pedro Parente took charge in May 2016,
Petrobras has pursued aggressive asset sales as it sought to cut
the largest debt burden among global oil firms.
The Brazilian firm is particularly keen on restarting the
sale process of BR Distribuidora, the country's largest fuel
distributor and retailer, with 7,500 gas stations nationwide.
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Brad Haynes
and Bernadette Baum)