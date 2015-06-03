Petrobras brings in Merrill to help in $5 bln selloff plan-sources

LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 Indebted Brazilian
oil company Petrobras has brought in Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to help manage a multi-billion dollar
divestment plan and has already contacted major oil companies
who might be interested buyers, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Petrobras, whose total debts of some $170 billion make it
the third-most indebted non-financial company in the world and
the biggest debtor in the oil industry, is exploring the sale of
stakes in a series of assets to raise around $5 billion, the
sources said.
The company has approached between 10 and 15 oil majors
about the disposal plan, which could include operating the
assets concerned, the sources said, declining to be named since
the matter is private.
Petrobras, which has said it expects to sell $13.7 billion
of non-core assets this year and next, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Merrill Lynch declined to
comment.
Industry bankers said large companies including Total
, Exxon, BP, Statoil and Shell
had all been contacted and would likely express
interest in the assets.
One of the sources stressed however that decisions were
still being taken on which assets were for sale and whether
operating rights would be offered, cautioning that no deal was
certain.
The divestment plan marks a change for Brazil, whose
government has been tightening control over the industry and
limiting competition for Petrobras in the country's most
productive oil regions.
HIGH POTENTIAL
But falling world oil prices, government-mandated fuel
subsidies and a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback
scandal have limited revenue, drained cash or raised the cost of
capital for the Rio de Janeiro-based company, raising concerns
it will be unable to finance its expansion goals.
While Petrobras has said it will not sell stakes in
producing fields in Brazil's "subsalt" region, it has, according
to industry sources, sought to farm out participation and
operating rights.
These would include several high-potential areas where
discoveries have been made but no development decisions taken.
Among those up for grabs are the Carcará and Jupiter subsalt
projects, located respectively in the BM-S-8 and BM-S-24 blocks
in the Santos Basin south of Rio de Janeiro, sources said.
Subsalt areas are those with oil trapped under a layer of
mineral salts far beneath the seabed. In Brazil the term also
refers to an area known as the Subsalt Polygon, which covers
nearly all unleased subsalt and post-salt areas in the Santos
and Campos Basins.
Petrobras is also considering a sale of its 30 percent stake
in BM-C-33 and 100 percent stake in BM-C-36 in the Campos basin,
the sources said.
Industry sources also say Petrobras is touting around the
BM-S-50 block, home to the Sagitario prospect and owned 60
percent by Petrobras and 20 percent by a joint venture between
Repsol SA and China's Sinopec, and the BM-S-51 or
"Lebre" prospect, owned 80 percent by Petrobras and 20 percent
by Repsol.
Petrobras has already said it is considering selling
non-Brazil refining assets, oil production assets in the U.S.
Gulf, a stake in domestic pipeline and natural gas distribution
systems and its fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora
SA.
