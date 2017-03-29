Brazil's Petrobras pulls appeal of Karoon deal -court documents

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Brazilian oil giant, known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in the documents that the deal with Karoon fell through after its partner Woodside Petroleum Ltd backed out. Petrobras officials declined to provide details of the case, which is sealed to the public.