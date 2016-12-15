Brazil's Sao Martinho in pact with Petrobras for stake in ethanol unit- filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazils Sao Martinho SA has agreed to acquire the state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SAs 49 percent stake in ethanol unit Nova Fronteira Bioenergia SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
São Martinho, which already controls the joint venture, said in the filing the company will issue 24 million new shares, equivalent to 6.6 percent of its capital, and transfer them to Petrobras to pay for the acquisition. Reuters reported on Wednesday both companies would sign an agreement on Thursday, valuing the stake at up to 500 million reais ($148 million).
($1 = 3.3690 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.