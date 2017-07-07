FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras puts all its Paraguay operations for sale
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 中午11点55分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Petrobras puts all its Paraguay operations for sale

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA disclosed on Friday the initial terms for a plan to sell the entirety of its operations in Paraguay, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the firm is known, is planning to exit the natural gas distribution sector in Paraguay and sell hundreds of gasoline stations and convenience stores, the statement said. It will also look to sell its operations in three airports and a distribution unit near the Villa Elisa city. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Luciano Costa)

