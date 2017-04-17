Brazil court suspends sale of Petrobras stake in oilfield to Statoil

SAO PAULO, April 17 A Brazilian court has
ordered state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory
block to Norway's Statoil ASA.
Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities
filing on Monday that the deal for its stake in the BM-S-8
region known as the Campo de Carcara was approved by regulators
and closed in November. Half of the $2.5 billion in proceeds
have been used to repay debts, the company said, adding that it
would take legal measures to defend its interests.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)