版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 07:32 BJT

Brazil court suspends sale of Petrobras stake in oilfield to Statoil

SAO PAULO, April 17 A Brazilian court has ordered state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory block to Norway's Statoil ASA.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing on Monday that the deal for its stake in the BM-S-8 region known as the Campo de Carcara was approved by regulators and closed in November. Half of the $2.5 billion in proceeds have been used to repay debts, the company said, adding that it would take legal measures to defend its interests. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐