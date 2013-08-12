UPDATE 2-Petrobras to speed asset-sale plan, may add debt -CFO

* Bulk of $9 bln sale plan could be complete by year end
* Debt levels likely to break limit if FX stays the same
* Petrobras fuel reserves to cover refinery maintenance
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it
will complete the bulk of a $9 billion, five-year, asset-sale
plan this year as it tries to limit rising borrowing as a way to
finance the world's largest corporate spending program.
With the sale of half of its African operations, total asset
sales under the plan rose to $1.8 billion at the end of the
second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said on a
conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
Despite the asset-sale cash, Petrobras, as the Rio de
Janeiro-based company is known, might still have to increase its
debt this year, Barbassa said. If the exchange rate is little
changed by year end, "leverage", or net debt divided by net
capital, could rise above a 35 percent target the company
imposed on borrowing in a revised five-year investment plan
announced in March.
With the real trading at 2.28 to the dollar, debt payments
in local currency are nearly 20 percent more expensive than they
would be at 1.85, the long-term exchange rate Petrobras used in
to revise its plan.
Debt has also grown in the face of falling output, and the
burden of fuel-subsidies. Keeping its "investment-grade" rating
will be crucial to controlling the cost of Petrobras' 249
billion reais ($110 billion) of short- and long-term debt,
Barbassa said.
"We have been working closely with ratings agencies to
explain our situation," Barbassa told analysts. "I believe they
are comfortable with our situation."
That comfort, he said, derives from the company's growth
prospects and cost-cutting efforts.
The sale of oil fields, exploration rights, refineries and
other assets are being made to help finance a $237 billion,
five-year investment plan. Selling assets, though, has been
harder than expected. In March, Petrobras lowered its forecast
for the value of asset sales by nearly 40 percent to $9 billion
from $14.8 billion.
The expansion plan aims to develop giant new offshore oil
fields south of Rio de Janeiro to more than double oil and
natural gas output to 5.2 million barrels a day and build up to
five refineries to increase refining capacity by a third to 3
million barrels a day by 2020.
If it succeeds, Brazil could become one of the top-five oil
producers in the world in less than a decade.
Delays though have been frequent, meaning Petrobras will
have to wait longer to earn the cash lenders are counting on to
pay existing debts.
FALLEN BEHIND
While Petrobras hopes to start four, new floating offshore
production systems by the end of the year with the capacity to
produce up to 400,000 barrels a day of crude, all have fallen
behind schedule since March.
The P-63 FPSO production ship is now set to start output in
late October, more than three months behind the outlook in
March, Jose Formigli, head of exploration and production said.
The P-55 semi-submersible platform to boost output from the
giant Roncador field is also behind schedule, he added.
These units, though, will do little but help Petrobras make
up for declining output from old fields and replace output from
fields under maintenance. Petrobras expects to meet its
Brazilian production target for 2013 of 2 million barrels a day,
plus or minus 2 percent, an amount little changed from 2010,
Formigli said.
Investors, who have seen Petrobras' performance stagnate
along with production, may get some relief from accounting
changes adopted for the first time in the second quarter.
On Friday, Petrobras reported second-quarter profit of 6.20
billion reais ($2.71 billion), reversing a year-earlier loss
after the change, known as "hedge accounting" allowed it to
avoid 8 billion reais ($3.5 billion) in non-cash, exchange-rate
charges.
Without the accounting change, Petrobras would have reported
its second loss in a year.
These losses will now be spread over an average of seven
years by setting aside some of the company's current export
revenue in the period, Barbassa said.
While Petrobras executives have no plan to ask the board for
supplementary dividends for investors this year, the accounting
change, if exchange rates remain the same, could boost dividend
payments by about 600 million reais from where they otherwise
would have been without it, Barbassa said.
Petrobras also plans to perform maintenance on its
151,000-barrel-a-day Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP) in Betim in
the third quarter and on its 252,000-barrel-a-day Henrique Lage
Refinery (REVAP) in São José dos Campos in the third and fourth
quarters of 2013.
The company, which has been running its refineries near full
capacity, said on Monday that it has built up fuel reserves to
ease the impact of planned maintenance later this year.
After the telephone conference, Petrobras gave up early
gains to fall in afternoon trading Monday in Sao Paulo.
The company's preferred shares, Petrobras' most-traded class
of stock, fell 0.9 percent to 16.93 reais. It's common shares
fell 0.4 percent to 16.02 reais.