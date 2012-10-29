版本:
2012年 10月 29日 星期一

Petrobras expects to halt output at many platforms in 2013

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 29 Brazil's state led Petrobras said it expects to stop output at a large number of offshore platforms in 2013, José Formigli, a company director, told reporters on Monday.

The company shares expanded morning losses on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, trading down 4 percent in the early afternoon, the biggest one-day drop in three months.

Petrobras continues to struggle with raising its production despite a $237 billion investment plan.

