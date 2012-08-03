Petrobras says weaker real key reason for Q2 loss

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Brazil's state-owned oil
company Petrobras said a weaker real was a key reason
for its first quarterly loss in more than 13 years.
The company posted a net loss of 1.35 billion reais ($665
million) in the second quarter, a shock for analysts who
expected the company to post a profit of 3.69 billion reais in
the quarter.
Petrobras last posted a quarterly loss in the first quarter
of 1999, when Brazil ended its crawling-peg exchange-rate system
and let the currency float against the dollar and devalued its
currency by a third.