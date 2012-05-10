Petrobras reschedules Q1 earnings for May 15

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that it rescheduled its first-quarter earnings release for May 15, according to a filing with Brazil's securities regulator.
It had originally scheduled its first-quarter information release for Friday after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form