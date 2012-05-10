版本:
Petrobras reschedules Q1 earnings for May 15

RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that it rescheduled its first-quarter earnings release for May 15, according to a filing with Brazil's securities regulator.

It had originally scheduled its first-quarter information release for Friday after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

