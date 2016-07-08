CORRECTED-Eletrobras may never pay some Petrobras debts-official

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
(Corrects attribution to Deputy Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa, not Electricity Secretary Fabio Lopes Alves, in 2nd paragraph.)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Brazil's state-led oil firm Petrobras may never collect some debts owed it by state-run power utility Eletrobras, the energy ministry said on Thursday, acknowledging the government has little cash to provide new capital to the debt-ridden electricity company.
The government will probably be unable to provide Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, with the estimated 8 billion reais ($2.38 million) it wants to cut debt and revive investment, said Paulo Pedrosa, Deputy Energy Minister. The company's financial woes may force it to let licenses for some money-losing power-distribution units lapse. ($1 = 3.3653 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.