UPDATE 1-Petrobras says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil

SAO PAULO, April 4 U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil
Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled company
Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of
deep-water oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief
Executive Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
"Considering movements towards a strategic partnership, we
have nothing concrete with Exxon, but they have certainly
expressed strong interest in the Brazilian pre-salt
exploration," Parente told reporters.
Earlier on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that
Exxon was in talks to gain access to Brazil's deep-water oil
resources, citing people familiar with the matter.
Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras, familiarly known as
Petrobras, and Exxon initially declined to comment on the
report, but later Parente briefly spoke about it on his way out
of a seminar in Sao Paulo.
Exxon is one of the few major oil companies still with no
presence in the exploration of the recently discovered large
fields off the coast of Brazil.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc sharply increased its
operations in the area after acquiring BG Group last year.
French oil major Total SA did the same recently by
closing a strategic partnership with Petrobras.
Norway's Statoil ASA has also bought stakes in the
oil region.
Petrobras is looking for partners for some of its projects.
Earlier on Tuesday Parente said pre-salt yields have been
above the company's expectations, boosting Petrobras cash
generation and helping the company to cut its debt load, still
one of the highest in the global oil industry at slightly below
$100 billion.
(Reporting by Laís Martins; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)