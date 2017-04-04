Petrobras CEO says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
SAO PAULO, April 4 U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled firm Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water pre-salt oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
"Considering movements towards a strategic partnership, we have nothing concrete with Exxon, but they have certainly expressed strong interest in the Brazilian pre-salt exploration," Parente told reporters. (Reporting by Laís Martins; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm