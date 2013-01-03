Petrobras declares two fields 'commercial'; hold 351 mln bbls

* Tartaruga Verde, Tartaruga Mistiça are new field names

* Recoverable reserves equal to 19 days U.S. demand

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 3 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that it declared two offshore oil prospects with an estimated 351 million barrels of oil and gas to be "commercially viable", opening the door to new output.

The Aruana and Oliva discoveries in the BM-C-36 concession in the oil-rich Campos basin, will now be known as the Tartaruga Verde, or "Green Turtle", and Tartaruga Mistiça, or "Loggerhead Sea Turtle", fields, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said.

Tartaruga Verde has an estimated 230 million barrels of recoverable oil and natural gas equivalent (boe), the company said. Tartaruga Mistiça has an estimated 121 million boe of recoverable reserves.

The fields hold enough oil to supply all needs in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, for about 19 days, according to BP Plc and Reuters. Petrobras owns 100 percent of each areas.

The fields are about 125 km (78 miles) off Brazil's coast and about 275 km east of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras said the fields have medium-grade crude at 27 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute scale, a "lighter" and more valuable grade of petroleum than most of the oil produced in the Campos Basin.

The Campos Basin is home to about 80 percent of Brazil's oil and natural gas output.