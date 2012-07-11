Petrobras discovers oil off coast of Brazil's Espírito Santo

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
* Petrobras, partner find oil off Brazilian coast
* Plans to propose to ANP program to develop well
July 11 A consortium led by state-run oil company Petrobras discovered oil off Brazil's coast, according to a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.
Petrobras, which owns 70 percent of the consortium, said in the filing that a reservoir of oil was found in a section of the Espírito Santo Basin, 58 kilometers (36 miles) off the coast of the city of Vitória, in the country's southeast corner.
The remainder of the consortium is owned by private sector company IBV, the filing said. No details on the quality of the oil were disclosed.
The finding occurred when drilling an informal well in the Grana Padano section of the basin, the filing added. The well had a depth of 1.208 kilometers.
The consortium will petition Brazil's oil and energy regulator ANP to demark the potential area of exploration and allow both companies to carry out studies to gauge volume and productivity levels in the reservoir, the filing said.
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft could turn its focus to another target.