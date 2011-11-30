Petrobras fined $47 mln over undeclared oil output

* Petrobras fined over method of calculating crude output

* Company under-paid tax on crude output -local daily

BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has been fined 84.5 million reais ($47 million) for infractions at its production units, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) said on Wednesday.

The ANP said the fines were for "non-conformities" on the offshore Petrobras platform P-50 and for use of unauthorized methods of calculating its crude production. Petrobras paid the smaller of the two fines - of 1.5 million reais - with a 30 percent discount, the ANP said.

Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo said the fines referred to Petrobras' under-estimation of output from P-50 over a 14 month period. It said taxes had not been paid on 1.3 million barrels of crude as a result. Petrobras was contesting the larger of the two fines, for 83 million reais, it said.

Petrobras would not immediately comment on the matter but expected to make a statement later on Wednesday.