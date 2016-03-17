Fire erupts on Petrobras oil platform; quickly controlled -union

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 A fire broke out on Thursday on an offshore oil platform operated by Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro, the union representing platform workers said.
The fire aboard the P-48 floating oil production, storage and offloading (FPSO) production vessel started at about 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) as the platform was being shut down and has since been put out, the union said on its website. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.