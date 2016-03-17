Brazil's Petrobras says oil rig hit by fire out of action

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said its P-48 oil platform, which caught fire earlier on Thursday, is out of production.
The company's press office said there is no estimate yet of when the platform located in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos Basin would be able to restart production. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.