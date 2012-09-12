UPDATE 2-Brazil fuel price rise should be gradual -Petrobras CEO

* Petrobras CEO says fuel policy made 2002-2012 profitable
* Says raising fuel prices too quickly not healthy for
economy
* Venezuela's PDVSA has until November to join refinery
By Jeb Blount and Peter Murphy
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Brazil's
state-led oil company wants domestic fuel prices to gradually
rise to match international crude oil as any sudden price hikes
would hurt the country's economy, Petrobras Chief Executive
Maria das Gracas Foster said on Tuesday.
Petrobras' policy of setting gasoline and diesel
prices based on long-term crude-oil averages rather than
short-term swings has provided more profit than loss in the
2002-2010 period, helping the government control inflation,
Foster said.
"We don't believe that immediate fuel price parity would be
healthy for the economy," Foster told a hearing of the economic
affairs committee in the government's Senate. "The impact of a
fuel price rise on the economy is great."
Brazil's gasoline and diesel prices are more than 27 percent
below world prices, according to the Brazilian Infrastructure
Institute, a Rio de Janeiro energy think tank.
The disparity contributed to Petrobras' first loss in 13
years in the second quarter, which in turn reduced the company's
access to cash to pay for a $237 billion five-year expansion
plan, the world's largest corporate spending programme.
Foster said in June that scheme, which envisions spending an
average of $130 million a day through the end of 2016, would be
impossible to achieve without higher fuel prices.
The plan aims to more than double output to about 5.4
million barrels a day by 2020 and help make Brazil one of the
world's top three oil producers.
Under its fuel pricing policy, Petrobras loses money when
crude prices rise, but makes those losses back by holding fuel
prices steady when world crude benchmarks fall.
Foster's comments to the Senate committee come less than
three months after Petrobras received its first real price rise
in six years and less than a month before nationwide municipal
elections.
PUMP PRICE CONCERN
Previously the government helped Petrobras recoup losses
without driving up service station prices by cutting taxes on
wholesale fuel sales. Petrobras would sell the fuel at the same
price, pocketing the amount that was previously collected in
taxes.
With taxes now at zero, any future rises will hit consumers
at the pump.
While Petrobras shares have gained about 20 percent since
the June fuel hike, they remain close to four-year lows. Shares
are now worth less than they were before Petrobras announced the
discovery of giant new offshore reserves five years ago.
Despite concerns about the company's declining revenue from
fuel sales, rising costs, a declining cash position and falling
output, Petrobras stock is undervalued, Foster said.
She told Senators the stock should be trading at values
close to those before a nearly $70 billion 2010 share sale, or
about 25 percent more than on Tuesday.
The company, however, needs to "work on its debt" or risk
losing its investment grade bond rating, she said.
Petrobras gained 2.31 percent to 21.72 reais in Sao Paulo
trading on Tuesday.
PDVSA COURTED
Foster also said Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA
has until November to decide if it will participate in a
refinery under construction near Recife on Brazil's northeast
coast.
The Abreu e Lima refinery is being built with two separate
refining chains, one for Petrobras's Brazilian crude and the
other for heavy Venezuelan oil. PDVSA has yet to pay any of the
cost of the plant.
"I am saying specifically that PDVSA needs to come and be
part of this refinery effectively, because this refinery was
planned for two kinds of oil," Foster said.
Petrobras has said the decision to build two separate
processing units instead of just one was one of the reasons the
cost of the refinery has soared.
PDVSA has the right to take a 40 percent stake in the
refinery, which is 63 percent complete, Foster said. She added
that if PDVSA misses the November deadline, Petrobras may
consider changing it.
The cost of the 230,000 barrel a day refinery has rocketed
to as much as $20 billion when complete, sometime in 2014, from
its original budget of $4.3 billion in 2008.
According to Brazil's Federal Accounts Court, an independent
auditor of government accounts, a separate refinery in Rio de
Janeiro is nearly $700 million over budget and already three
years behind schedule.
SHALE GAS CONCERN
Foster denied that Petrobras was inflating the cost of the
refineries and said the auditing court was using outdated
accounting and pricing methods.
She said the Abreu and Lima refinery cost explosion was the
result of mistakes made in the original planning and the use of
improper budget projection software.
But even with the completion of five new refineries by the
end of 2017 and upgrades to Petrobras' existing 12 in Brazil,
the company will still be unable to meet domestic demand for
fuel by 2020 and be forced to import, Foster said.
She added that it would be easier to deal with the country's
gasoline deficit by increasing production of sugarcane ethanol,
which almost all new Brazilian cars can burn in pure form or
mixed with gasoline, thanks to so-called flex-fuel technology.
One of the reasons ethanol production is down is that it is
more expensive to use than gasoline in nearly every one of
Brazil's 27 states. Had fuel prices been allowed to rise,
ethanol would have been competitive in many more, according to
Unica, the country's main sugar-cane growers association.
Foster also said she is concerned about U.S. shale gas
output and its impact on natural gas prices.
Lower U.S. gas prices are making petrochemical industries
uncompetitive outside the U.S., she said.