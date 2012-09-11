Petrobras needs to "work on debt" to keep bond rating, CEO says

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Petrobras needs to "work on its debt" in order to maintain the Brazilian oil company's investment-grade bond rating, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told a committee of Brazil's Senate on Tuesday.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.