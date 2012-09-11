版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 02:23 BJT

Petrobras needs to "work on debt" to keep bond rating, CEO says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Petrobras needs to "work on its debt" in order to maintain the Brazilian oil company's investment-grade bond rating, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told a committee of Brazil's Senate on Tuesday.

