Petrobras to declare Franco field commercial by end of 2013 -ANP

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is likely to declare the Franco offshore oil field commercially viable this year, Magda Chambriard, the head of oil regulator ANP, said on Thursday.
Franco is adjacent to the vast Libra area, which is to go up for sale on Monday in an oil rights auction.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'