2013年 10月 17日

Petrobras to declare Franco field commercial by end of 2013 -ANP

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is likely to declare the Franco offshore oil field commercially viable this year, Magda Chambriard, the head of oil regulator ANP, said on Thursday.

Franco is adjacent to the vast Libra area, which is to go up for sale on Monday in an oil rights auction.
