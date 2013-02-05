Petrobras CEO says Brazil fuel price gap remains

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 The Brazilian government's approval of gasoline and diesel fuel price increases is not enough to close the gap between domestic and international prices, officials of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday.

Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster blamed a weaker real for the lingering difference in fuel prices. She spoke at a press conference following the company's release of fourth-quarter 2012 earnings on Monday.