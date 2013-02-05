Petrobras CEO says Brazil fuel price gap remains

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 The Brazilian government's approval of gasoline and diesel fuel price increases is not enough to close the gap between domestic and international prices, officials of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday.
Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster blamed a weaker real for the lingering difference in fuel prices. She spoke at a press conference following the company's release of fourth-quarter 2012 earnings on Monday.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.